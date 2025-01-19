Philux Global Group Secures $5 Billion Investment from Ultra-High-Net-Worth Investor GroupPhilux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL), formerly known as Phi Group, Inc., has recently inked a significant financial agreement, as per the latest 8-K filing w

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Philux Global Group’s 8K filing here.
Philux Global Group Company Profile
Philux Global Group Inc engages in the provision of merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also produces and sells spirits; and focus on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and the international financial center and Asia diamond exchange.
