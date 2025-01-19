Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $48,159.30 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $48,159.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 768,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,251.84. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Evan Roberts sold 2,681 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $74,933.95.

On Monday, January 6th, Evan Roberts sold 2,873 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $76,450.53.

Phreesia stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.94. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Phreesia's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Phreesia by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Phreesia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Phreesia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

