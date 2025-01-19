Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.

Pioneer Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

