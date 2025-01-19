Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAC. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $357.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 525.9% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

