Plum Acquisition Corp. III Announces Board Changes and Appointment of New Director

Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: APTMU) revealed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 15, 2025, that Mr. Michael Dinsdale resigned from his position as a member of the board of directors. Mr. Dinsdale, who was a part of the Board’s audit committee and chairman of the nominating committee, stepped down with immediate effect. The resignation, according to the filing, was not the outcome of any disagreement with the company on operational matters, policies, or practices.

To fill the vacancy left by Mr. Dinsdale, the Board promptly appointed Mr. Hume Kyle. Mr. Kyle will serve the remaining term of Mr. Dinsdale and remain in office until a successor is named or until ratification of his appointment. Alongside this, Mr. Kyle has been assigned as a member of the audit committee and chairman of the nominating committee.

Mr. Hume Kyle, a CPA, CA, CFA, brings over 40 years of private sector and public accounting experience to Plum Acquisition Corp. III. His extensive career includes more than 25 years of involvement with mining, energy, and other natural resources companies in senior management and board capacities. He held key positions such as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. and Vice President, Treasurer, and Controller of TransAlta Corporation among other notable roles.

The filing also mentions that there are no special arrangements or understandings between Mr. Kyle, the Board, or any other individual regarding his appointment as a director. Furthermore, there are no familial relationships between Mr. Kyle and the Board, nor does he hold any material interest in transactions necessitating disclosure under Regulation S-K. Mr. Kyle’s service as a director will not involve compensation, although he has entered into a standard indemnification agreement with the company.

Additionally, Mr. Kyle’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Accounting, a CA designation from the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, a CFA designation from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts, and an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

The 8-K filing also noted that in connection with his appointment, Mr. Kyle has entered into a customary indemnification agreement with the company, and there is no other pertinent information relating to this appointment.

For further details and exhibits related to this change, interested parties can refer to the complete 8-K filing on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

