Polianta Ltd Acquires 700 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $342.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.49 and its 200 day moving average is $330.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $262.12 and a one year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.