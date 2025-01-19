Polianta Ltd Has $15.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Polianta Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises 7.3% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 12,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

