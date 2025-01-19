Polianta Ltd Sells 5,100 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Polianta Ltd reduced its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $396.50 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.86 and its 200-day moving average is $234.79.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

