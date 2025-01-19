Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.55 and traded as high as C$26.60. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$26.25, with a volume of 5,687 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 0.2 %

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.92. The firm has a market cap of C$709.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

