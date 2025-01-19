Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Shares of Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. 4,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

