Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA opened at $58.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

