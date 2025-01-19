Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,243,000 after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 667,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 97,181 shares during the period. Finally, Team Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

