Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.5% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

