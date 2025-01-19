Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 251 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter worth $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 202.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

