Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 281 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,205,000 after acquiring an additional 936,863 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,331,000 after purchasing an additional 827,540 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,703,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,655,000 after purchasing an additional 644,526 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,754,000 after buying an additional 2,061,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,556,000 after buying an additional 176,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

