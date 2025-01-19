Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $75.78.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $21,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,764,380.96. This represents a 48.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

