Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 27.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 25.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FI opened at $208.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $136.93 and a one year high of $223.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.76.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

