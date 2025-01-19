Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 604 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 58,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 57,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.26 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

