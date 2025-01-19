Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 199 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.8 %

FAST stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,842,560.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $2,688,621.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,521. This represents a 10.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $845,670.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,400. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,660 shares of company stock worth $6,211,126. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

