Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 258.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.3 %

SCI opened at $76.92 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,588,694.63. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

