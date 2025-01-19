Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $12.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 72.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $34,026.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 197,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,697.69. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $27,043.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,732.26. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,873 shares of company stock valued at $193,670. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pulmonx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 700,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

