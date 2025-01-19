Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 266,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIM remained flat at $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,054. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

