Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires 3,880 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.78 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

