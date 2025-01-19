Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 66 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,730,000 after buying an additional 3,674,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,204,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,466 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,988,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,950,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $161.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.28 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.65.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

