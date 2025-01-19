Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,775 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.2% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $124.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

