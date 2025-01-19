Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 690 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,834,000 after buying an additional 279,092 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $11,684,000. Finally, B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $166.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $200.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

