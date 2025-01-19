Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Resources Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

RGP stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

