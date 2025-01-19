Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 430 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.