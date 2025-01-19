Reviewing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Premium Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premium Brands and Sow Good”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A $0.51 107.96 Sow Good $40.13 million 0.71 -$3.06 million $0.25 11.08

Analyst Ratings

Premium Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premium Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Premium Brands and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premium Brands 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Premium Brands currently has a consensus target price of $103.67, indicating a potential upside of 89.41%. Sow Good has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 531.77%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Premium Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Premium Brands and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premium Brands N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25%

Summary

Premium Brands beats Sow Good on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products. It is also involved in the distribution of food products, including meat and seafood products; operation of retail/convenience store and concessionary; and provision of seafood processing services. The company operates under the brand names Harvest Meats, Hempler's, Piller's, Grimm's Fine Foods, Freybe, Isernio's, Expresco, SJ Fine Foods, McSweeney's, Made Rite, Direct Plus, Oberto, Belmont Meats, Conte Foods, SK Food Group, Hygaard, Quality Fast Foods, HQ Fine Foods, Creekside Custom Foods, Stuyver's, Bread Garden Express, and Duso's, as well as Gourmet Chef, Island City Baking, Skilcor, Leadbetter's, Concord Meats, Mclean Meats, Buddy's Kitchen, Raybern's, Leonetti's, Partner's Crackers, Shaw Crackers, Country Prime Meats, Lou's Kitchen, Yorkshire Valley Farms, Golden Valley Farms, Maid-Rite, King's Command Foods, etc. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

