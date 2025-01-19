RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 18th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.