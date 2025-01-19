RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 18th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

