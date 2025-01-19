Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $592.64 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.14 and a 52 week high of $597.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $540.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.77. The stock has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,425. The trade was a 72.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,595. This trade represents a 88.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

