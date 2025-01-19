Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 2,527 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

