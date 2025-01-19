Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $346.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.77.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

