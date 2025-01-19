Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $116,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $215.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $231.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.29.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

