Roger Chen Sells 1,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.57, for a total value of $200,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,831,070.24. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total transaction of $183,800.00.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.19.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

