Romano Brothers AND Company Has $935,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

