Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,113,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

ROP opened at $522.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $580.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $538.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.