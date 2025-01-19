Rothschild Robert De Sells 2,311 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total value of $496,934.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,695,135.33. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $707,808.40.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $213.37 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $367.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

