Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and traded as low as $17.35. Rotork shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Rotork Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

