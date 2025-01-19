RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RTX by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

