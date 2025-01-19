RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Boosted by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RTX by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $121.30 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.