RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 2.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 193,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its position in RTX by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

