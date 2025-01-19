Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.17 and traded as high as C$41.35. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$41.27, with a volume of 107,587 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$54.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.50.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

