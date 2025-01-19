Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.66 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 112.80 ($1.37). Saga shares last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.40), with a volume of 65,940 shares traded.

Saga Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.52 million, a PE ratio of -107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Saga Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.