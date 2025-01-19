Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.66 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 112.80 ($1.37). Saga shares last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.40), with a volume of 65,940 shares traded.
Saga Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.52 million, a PE ratio of -107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57.
Saga Company Profile
Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saga
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What is a SEC Filing?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.