Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 0.8% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.