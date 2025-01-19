Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $258.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.11 and its 200-day moving average is $246.10. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $177.40 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

