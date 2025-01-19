Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 2,695 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

