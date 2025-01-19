Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of AON by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 58,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.6 %

AON Dividend Announcement

Shares of AON opened at $365.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $395.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $377.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.87.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

