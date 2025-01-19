Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

