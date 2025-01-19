Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 213.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.89.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $551.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.29 and a 12-month high of $577.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $548.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.98.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

